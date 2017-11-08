Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Journalist Julia Ioffe discusses Russia’s role in 2016 election, relationship with US

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News, Politics

Julia Ioffe never intended to be an expert on Russia, but her knowledge of Soviet history has allowed her to report on relations between Russia and the United States for various publications.

Julia Ioffe stands at a podium and speaks to an audience inside the Lory Student Center.
Julia Ioffe speaks during her analytical presentation of “What Does Russia Want?” at the Lory Student Center on Tuesday evening. (Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian)

Ioffe, currently a U.S. politics, national security and foreign policy reporter for The Atlantic, discussed Russia’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. election during the “What Russia Wants” event Tuesday evening at Colorado State University. 

Ioffe said it is a proven fact that Russia interfered with the election, but how much influence they had has not been determined.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know. The stuff coming to light … doesn’t totally surprise me knowing how Russia operates,” Ioffe said. “But, it has to be contextualized and I think there’s still a lot we don’t know about how they did what they did. We also don’t know what impact it had, how much it influenced the election, so whenever there’s that grey area, there’s a lot of room for politics.”

According to Ioffe, people allow their personal politics to influence their decision about Russia’s involvement.

“People start with the politics then look at the facts of what happened either because they want Trump out of office tomorrow or because you think that Trump was elected completely legitimately and this was just a democratic ruse to get him out of office as opposed to looking at what actually happened separately from the politics of it,” Ioffe said.

Julia Ioffe poses for a portrait following her "What Does Russia Want?" presentation at the Lory Student Center on Tuesday evening.
Julia Ioffe poses for a portrait following her “What Does Russia Want?” presentation at the Lory Student Center on Tuesday evening. (Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian)

Ioffe said the focus on Russia’s involvement with Trump’s election distracts from problems in America that allowed him to win.

“People think that Russia’s the story …  All this story about Russian interference — it’s about us, it’s about ourselves,” Ioffe said. “It’s not really about Russia. We’re just trying to find a really simple explanation for what happened when really the explanation is probably very complex, and there’s probably not just one explanation.

Ioffe said Russia originally did not promote Donald Trump but were promoting anybody that was not Hillary Clinton, including candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein.

According to Ioffe, the Russians only intended to weaken Hillary Clinton’s campaign and did not expect Trump to win.

“They thought it was all sown up for Hillary and that they would just weaken her going in, and she wouldn’t be as hawkish towards the Russians as she would have wanted to be,” Ioffe said. “Trump winning was a huge surprise for them, and I don’t think they’re very happy with how it’s turned out. Things have only gotten worse for them. Because of their meddling, because it has been uncovered, anything Russian is completely radioactive.”

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources