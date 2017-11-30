Jake Bennett to participate in East-West Shrine Game

Colorado State center Jake Bennett has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game, an annual showcase of some of the nation’s top NFL prospects.

The Lakewood, Colorado native was recently named first-team All-Mountain West and has made 40 consecutive starts for the program.

“This is a great honor for Jake,” said head coach Mike Bobo in a release. “He has been a consistent leader both on and off the field for our team, and now he will get to showcase his abilities against top competition from across the country. It is a well-deserved invitation, and I’m very happy for Jake to have this opportunity.”

Bennett is CSU’s 47th participant in the East-West Shrine Game. Most recently, linebacker Kevin Davis participated in the event last season before signing and playing with the Los Angeles Rams over the summer.

Along with the game, the players come together for the beneficiary of the event, Shriners Hospitals for Children®, an international pediatric specialty health care system that treats children in orthopedics, spinal cord injuries, cleft lift and palate, and burns, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

The 93rd edition of the East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. MT at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.The game will be televised live on NFL Network.

