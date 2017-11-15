In memory: Joshua Marlow Williams

On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, we lost our beautiful son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, and a piece of our hearts left this world with him. Josh was born on Nov. 18, 1998, and from the beginning, he was a special boy. He was, on the surface, quiet and shy, until you got to know him. Those who knew him best enjoyed his quick-witted sense of humor and were blessed by his kind and gentle nature. Joshie was always careful and sensitive of other’s feelings, though he shared little of his own. He was good at appearing to have it all together. He was intelligent, confident, athletic, all of the things a young man needs to be successful at life. Josh had just started his first year of college, and had the world at his feet. He had the intelligence and potential to be anything he wanted to be.

The world is a harsh place for a gentle soul, and all of our love could not protect him from it. He hid his personal struggles even from those closest to him, preferring to shoulder his burdens alone. Josh is free now from the troubles and pain of this world, and is with our Lord where “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9.

We will miss his sweet smile, his beautiful blue eyes, his sense of humor and all of the other little things that made him so incredibly unique and special. The 19 years we were blessed to spend with Josh will never be enough, but we will carry the memory of him close to our hearts forever, and use every opportunity we are given to show love to one another as a way to honor his memory. Josh, you are loved completely and missed deeply by all who knew you. Goodbye for now.

Joshua is survived by his parents Michael & Stephanie Williams and brother Garrett Williams. A Celebration of Life service for Joshua will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Horan & McConaty located at 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood, CO.