In memory: Eric Neil Kudlow

Eric Neil Kudlow, 28, of Fort Collins passed away on November 3, in Fort Collins.

Eric was born on May 17, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Jeffery Elliot and Linda Kudlow.

Eric was a student at Colorado State University and was a research intern at the Peccoud Laboratory. Eric was a musician and enjoyed hiking, skiing and tennis. He was deeply loved for his kindness and humor by his brother and sister and all his family.

Eric is survived by his mom, Linda Kudlow; and siblings, Brian Kudlow (Eileen) and Alison Kudlow. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Kudlow.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at Greenwood and Myers Mortuary in Boulder. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.

Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2017