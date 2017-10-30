IM Updates

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Intramurals

Fall Bowling Tournament Registration

  • Registration is open from Oct 30th 9:00am-Nov 6th 11:00pm
  • The team captain must register online during the “Registration” dates/times listed; Team captains must then invite players onto rosters ONLINE, and meet the minimum roster requirement before being able to select their division.  **Teams will not officially complete the registration process until their roster minimum is met**

 

Online Fantasy Sports Pick ‘Em

  • NCAA ESPN Basketball Pick ‘em challenge
  • Registration runs from Monday, Nov. 27th 9:00 a.m.-Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
  • Season is from Monday, Dec. 18th to Tuesday, Jan. 9th

Table Tennis Tournament Registration

  • Registration runs from Monday, Nov 27th 9:00 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
  • Tournament is Thursday, December 7th

 

Current:

Men’s 3v3 Basketball-

Link to Schedule

Women’s 3v3 Basketball-

Link to Schedule

Coed Soccer-

Link to Schedule

Men’s Soccer-

Link to Results and Schedule

Women’s Soccer-

Link to Results and Schedule

Coed Dodgeball-

Link to Results and Schedule

Men’s Dodgeball-

Link to Results and Schedule

Women’s Dodgeball-

Link to Results and Schedule

Floor Hockey-

Link to Results and Schedule

  • Tournament starts Nov 3rd and ends the 12th

Men’s Racquetball-

Link to Results and Schedule

Women’s Racquetball-

Link to Results and Schedule

Coed Tube Water Polo-

Link to Results and Schedule

As the new seasons start, check Rampage, https://collegian.com/rampage/ to stay posted for scores, standings, and other CSU IM information.

Funny Team Names of the Week

  • Men’s Basketball “Peaked in High School”
  • Coed Tube Water Polo “D3”
  • Coed Dodgeball “Tax Evasion”
  • Women’s Soccer “Blood, Sweat, and Beers”
  • Coed Soccer “Net Six and Chill”

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'The Rocky Mountain Collegian' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

