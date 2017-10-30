IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT
Fall Bowling Tournament Registration
- Registration is open from Oct 30th 9:00am-Nov 6th 11:00pm
- The team captain must register online during the “Registration” dates/times listed; Team captains must then invite players onto rosters ONLINE, and meet the minimum roster requirement before being able to select their division. **Teams will not officially complete the registration process until their roster minimum is met**
Online Fantasy Sports Pick ‘Em
- NCAA ESPN Basketball Pick ‘em challenge
- Registration runs from Monday, Nov. 27th 9:00 a.m.-Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
- Season is from Monday, Dec. 18th to Tuesday, Jan. 9th
Table Tennis Tournament Registration
- Registration runs from Monday, Nov 27th 9:00 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
- Tournament is Thursday, December 7th
Current:
Men’s 3v3 Basketball-
Link to Schedule
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/457eeb0a372c4bf19903bbc496200d68/home
- Notable: Teams such as “Kobe Wan Kenobi”, “Two Dudes and a Ginger”, and “BDN” are off to a hot undefeated start to the season.
Women’s 3v3 Basketball-
Link to Schedule
Coed Soccer-
Link to Schedule
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/3e709ca2648542378c8553d243ff048b/home
- Notable: There was a blowout in the Monday 9:00pm division. The Ducks took on Swaggaholis and lost 17-1. The Swaggaholics are undefeated at 2-0 while the Ducks have yet to win a game at 0-2.
Men’s Soccer-
Link to Results and Schedule
Women’s Soccer-
Link to Results and Schedule
Coed Dodgeball-
Link to Results and Schedule
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/64dc0a3e47b848d7b3f8448106827dae/home
- Notable: Close game between “Dodge the Ball” and “Coed Mother Duckers” in the Tuesday 6:30 division with a score of 6-5. The Coed Mother Duckers take the victory.
Men’s Dodgeball-
Link to Results and Schedule
Women’s Dodgeball-
Link to Results and Schedule
Floor Hockey-
Link to Results and Schedule
- Tournament starts Nov 3rd and ends the 12th
Men’s Racquetball-
Link to Results and Schedule
Women’s Racquetball-
Link to Results and Schedule
Coed Tube Water Polo-
Link to Results and Schedule
As the new seasons start, check Rampage, https://collegian.com/rampage/ to stay posted for scores, standings, and other CSU IM information.
Funny Team Names of the Week
- Men’s Basketball “Peaked in High School”
- Coed Tube Water Polo “D3”
- Coed Dodgeball “Tax Evasion”
- Women’s Soccer “Blood, Sweat, and Beers”
- Coed Soccer “Net Six and Chill”