How to take advantage of Groupons in Fort Collins

College is expensive, but having fun doesn’t have to be.

Groupons are online coupons that allow people to get the most out of their city on the cheap while also discovering new places to eat, explore and have fun. Groupons are typically created by businesses to drum up new customers and get people interested in their products or services.

Sorted into categories from “Restaurants” to “Travel,” there are options for any whim and any budget. Fort Collins has the added bonus that some of our Groupons are CSU-focused, providing better deals than even a student discount might.

Things To Do:

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Colorado State Rams Basketball Tickets – $20

Got family coming into town? Groupon allows you to buy tickets on the cheap through a third party ticket exchange for any game of the season.

CopperMuse Distillery Tour and Cocktails – $17 or $34

This deal is almost always present on Groupon, so take advantage any time. It gets you about an hour tour of the distillery, a specialty cocktail each for two or four people and an awesome look into one of Fort Collins’ most popular distilleries.

Restaurants:

The Lost Cajun – $11

For $11, this gives you $20 worth of food and drinks for two or more people. Choose from gumbo, cajun catfish and red beans and rice, and top it all off with beignets for a date night or anytime the mood for some down home cooking strikes.



<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The Chocolate Cafe – $12.99

Another $20 voucher, this time focused solely on dessert. Known for their chocolate and wine pairings, The Chocolate Cafe boasts chocolate peanut butter pie, croissant bread pudding and steaming cups of hot chocolate perfect for a Fort Collins winter day.

Thai Pepper – $9.50

This voucher for $15 worth of food gives you access to spring rolls, pad thai and many other chili-infused specialties right next to campus.

Other:

Sam’s Club Membership – $30

Do your mom proud and buy a container of mustard that will last until well past graduation.

Massages – Prices vary

Other than the CSU Health Center, there are very few affordable massage options in Fort Collins. Groupon often advertises newly-established massage studios for far cheaper than their well-known counterparts.

Intro Fly-Fishing Class – $23

St. Pete’s Fly Shop offers introductory fly-tying classes for one, two, or four people at their two shop locations. All materials are included and class sizes are limited to six.

Other Groupon Categories:

Things to do

Beauty and spas

Restaurants

Goods

Travel

Sale

Health and Fitness

Automotive

Collegian reporter Casey Setash can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter at @caseylovesbirds.