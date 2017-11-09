Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Homelessness Awareness Month brings Poor People’s Campaign to CSU

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

As a part of Homelessness Awareness Month at CSU, SLiCE hosted a presentation from the Poor People’s Campaign to inform students about getting involved with fighting homelessness in Fort Collins.

The presentation was held on Tuesday night in the Lory Student Center.  

The event featured guest speakers from around the country: Willie Baptist, a Poverty Initiative scholar and the Coordinator of Poverty Scholarship and Leadership Development for the Kairos Center, Paul Boden, the Executive Director of Western of the Regional Advocacy Project and Lynn Thompson, a Fort Collins Homeless Coalition Activist.

One of the focuses of the discussion was the criminalization of the homeless. The speakers argued the government strongly discriminated against the homeless over the last few decades, making the homelessness issue “disappear” by dehumanizing homeless people and punishing them with laws and regulations.

“People who are homeless in our community, like in communities all across America, are being targeted and excluded and criminalized just for existing,” Thompson said. “(There are) policies that we’ve seen against other groups of people in history and homeless people are just the latest to encounter this.”

The Poor People’s Campaign is currently advocating for a “Right to Rest Act” in California and Colorado. The bill would grant homeless people the protection to inhabit or rest in public spaces, among other rights. Thompson and the Fort Collins Homeless Coalition cite the passing of this bill in Colorado as one of their main goals.

In the city of Fort Collins, the Homeless Coalition is working to improve life for the homeless by pressing the city council about laws that unfairly target them. Their two main projects are ending the Fort Collins camping ban and creating public bathrooms and sources for drinking water that are available 24/7.

Currently, Fort Collins does not have a single 24/7 public bathroom. The city has one public bathroom that is only available at daytime and one public drinking fountain that was provided by the FoCo Cafe in August.

“(24/7 bathrooms and drinking fountains) are things we don’t have in our community right now,” Thompson said. “Even though there are some signs that we’re gonna get some of those things, we have needs that go beyond one bathroom and one drinking fountain.”

The speakers encouraged students to support the Poor People’s Campaign by joining their email list. Thompson asked students to join the Homeless Coalition and to take volunteer opportunities.

“Students should start to learn that homelessness is an issue that they can be getting involved with on a human rights level,” Thompson said.

Nevan Mandel, a student organizer at SLiCE who helped with the event, pointed out that there are several opportunities for students to show support for homeless people.

“There are many ways to get involved,” Mandel said. “The best way is to come to the SLiCE office right here in the Lory Student Center and we have tons of volunteer opportunities and people like myself can put students in contact with all sorts of different organizations and causes.”

Collegian reporter Joe Manely can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @joemanely.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources