Growcentia aims to break through the cannabis industry with help of Ballot 2C results

Growcentia, a local startup tech-transfer company established by three CSU-graduates, created the product “Mammoth P” to improve crop yields while minimizing environmental impact.

Gregg Steinberg, CEO of Growcentia, said their next hurdle is research on cannabis plants.

The only issue is that Fort Collins city law prohibits research on medicinal marijuana, while cannabis research facilities are legal through state law.

In the most recent election, the Growcentia team worked to bring Ballot question 2C to vote, which would allow changes to be made to regulations surrounding cannabis growth. It allows Growcentia to research cannabis plant reactions to Mammoth P.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Growcentia’s roots are deep in the Fort Collins community. The three founders are CSU graduates with PhDs in soil microbiology.

Mammoth P’s inception was at CSU in 2014. The Growcentia brand and business was established in the summer of 2014, and Mammoth P hit markets in 2015.

Mammoth P is a concentrated microbial inoculant which originated as organic alfalfa tea, and was then fermented to stimulate bacterial growth.

“We were focused on phosphorous as a way to identify nutrients and microbes,” Steinberg said.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Steinberg said most commercial fertilizers include three main ingredients, those being phosphorous, potassium, and nitrogen (NPK). With most fertilizers, 70 percent of the NPK is not absorbed by the plant, and remains in the soil and on the plant. Mammoth P uses only beneficial bacteria and has more phosphorous which focuses energy on bud production.

Mammoth P has shown to be 16 percent effective in increasing trimmed sellable yield, and has increased stem strength by 6 percent, as compared with other fertilizers on the market.

It can be used by both high yield farmers, as well as plant hobbyists, and is easily implemented with each watering, or with each reservoir fill. It can be used in soil and hydroponic systems.

“Yield is definitely a core issue,” Steinberg said as far as the most pressing issues for the agricultural community. “Most of the major challenge is looking at growing populations. On top of that is the sustainability issue—soil erosion issues and soil issues in terms of actual farmable land.”

While Mammoth P has been successful in corn, wheat, flowers, tomatoe markets and more, their first market is Cannabis.

With 1 billion dollars worth of marijuana sold last year, the Growcentia company is intent on meeting the high yield needs of the population.

The ballot 2C question would make research on product yield in relation to the marijuana industry possible, and with the results in, it would appear the Growcentia company is well on their way.

They do not intend to research the marijuana plants as a means of distribution, but rather for research purposes only. They hope to assist in greater yields and less environmental impact for this industry.

Steinberg said the law is expected to come into effect in January of 2018, in which case Growcentia will be able to test their products on cannabis plants anywhere in the state without constraint from city laws.

This year was the first year Growcentia took regulations to the voters in Fort Collins, in order for Fort Collins to put itself in compliance with state regulations.

The city must still go through the process of modifying these laws, but the intent of the company is to be able to test products that organically and sustainably enhance crop yield and quality, and their sights are set on the cannabis industry.

Growcentia is currently working on a few other products to build up a suite of NPK products to enhance yield and quality, according to Steinberg. Their only product available on the market is Mammoth P, however.

Steinberg said his goals for the Growcentia brand include extensive research on the reaction of cannabis to their products, as well as the Mammoth product becoming a global brand as a leader in organic solutions.

The Mammoth team will be at MJ Biz in Las Vegas, November 15-17.

Collegian reporter Audrey Weiss can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @audkward.