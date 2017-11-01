Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Green Report: Medicated Garlic Bread Recipe

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Blogs, Collegian, Food and Dining, Green Report, Sponsored Content

Three pieces of garlic bread stacked on top of each other
Garlic Bread (Photo Courtesy of Ayustety of Flickr)

Love is cool and all, but have you ever had garlic bread? Of course, you have! Garlic bread is the crisp, buttery savior of many dinners, and the only reason to eat at those mediocre Italian restaurants your aunt drags you to. 

Have you ever wondered how to make garlic bread even better though? It might seem impossible to do, but I have an idea; what if we medicated it with some canna butter?

 Medicated garlic bread is probably my number one favorite edible to eat. The flavor added from the marijuana is impeccable. I am a big proponent of savory edibles because the marijuana gets to act like any other herb, such as basil and oregano, wink, wink, instead of just being a gross plant flavor in some chocolate. I am looking at you pot brownies.  

Here is what you will need to make medicated garlic bread:

1 loaf of your favorite bread – I like to use a big loaf of French bread

½ cup of Cannabutter (the recipe is for cannaoil, but you just replace the oil for butter)

4-6 cloves of crushed/minced garlic or 1-2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

(Optional) 2 tablespoons of your favorite herbs chopped- I like to use basil and oregano

(Optional) ¼- ½ cup grated Italian cheese like parmesan or mozzarella

 

Now that we have gathered the ingredients, it is time to make the garlic bread, and it could not be any simpler.

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan, melt the Cannabutter over medium-low heat
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  3. Once fully melted, add the garlic, parsley, and other herbs
  4. Slice your bread loaf in half lengthwise
  5. Coat each half of the bread generously in the butter mixture
  6. If you have cheese, sprinkle that evenly across top, and maybe some extra herbs, just for presentation purposes
  7. Bake for 8-10 minutes
  8. Broil (only if using cheese) for the last 2 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown

This makes between 8 and 16 pieces of garlic bread depending on how big you make the pieces.

The garlic bread is a lighter dosage than most recipes you will find here at the Green Report, so it will not get you super high but instead makes for a great appetizer to get you or your guests ready for the dinner to come. Or serve it with dinner and watch your guests go for seconds and thirds of dinner as the effects of the bread take hold.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources