Green Report: Medicated Garlic Bread Recipe

Love is cool and all, but have you ever had garlic bread? Of course, you have! Garlic bread is the crisp, buttery savior of many dinners, and the only reason to eat at those mediocre Italian restaurants your aunt drags you to.

Have you ever wondered how to make garlic bread even better though? It might seem impossible to do, but I have an idea; what if we medicated it with some canna butter?

Medicated garlic bread is probably my number one favorite edible to eat. The flavor added from the marijuana is impeccable. I am a big proponent of savory edibles because the marijuana gets to act like any other herb, such as basil and oregano, wink, wink, instead of just being a gross plant flavor in some chocolate. I am looking at you pot brownies.

Here is what you will need to make medicated garlic bread:

1 loaf of your favorite bread – I like to use a big loaf of French bread

½ cup of Cannabutter (the recipe is for cannaoil, but you just replace the oil for butter)

4-6 cloves of crushed/minced garlic or 1-2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

(Optional) 2 tablespoons of your favorite herbs chopped- I like to use basil and oregano

(Optional) ¼- ½ cup grated Italian cheese like parmesan or mozzarella

Now that we have gathered the ingredients, it is time to make the garlic bread, and it could not be any simpler.

Directions

In a small saucepan, melt the Cannabutter over medium-low heat Preheat oven to 350 degrees Once fully melted, add the garlic, parsley, and other herbs Slice your bread loaf in half lengthwise Coat each half of the bread generously in the butter mixture If you have cheese, sprinkle that evenly across top, and maybe some extra herbs, just for presentation purposes Bake for 8-10 minutes Broil (only if using cheese) for the last 2 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown

This makes between 8 and 16 pieces of garlic bread depending on how big you make the pieces.

The garlic bread is a lighter dosage than most recipes you will find here at the Green Report, so it will not get you super high but instead makes for a great appetizer to get you or your guests ready for the dinner to come. Or serve it with dinner and watch your guests go for seconds and thirds of dinner as the effects of the bread take hold.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.