Friendsgiving season is here, break out the appreciation and food

Going to college and spending every day at school demands a break once in awhile, which is why everyone is bursting with joy to go home and spend time with their families for fall break. However, what if you could spend a day before going home celebrating the holidays with your friends?

The term “Friendsgiving” recently started blooming around campus. This new word prompts a wonderful time to celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends before you go home to your family. This is a type of celebration you can do before or after Thanksgiving, or whenever you and your friends have a free night to spend together. Choosing to celebrate before Thanksgiving usually allows for more availability with your friends, but if you decide to celebrate after, you will all have delicious leftovers to share.

For students who are going home, this is a great time to reconnect with the friends you have not seen in awhile. Everyone knows there is not a lot of Friendsgiving money in most college student’s pockets, but there are some easy, cost-efficient ways to celebrate the holiday on a budget.

There is no need to go all out, that is what going home is for. This should be time dedicated to your friends to show them how much you appreciate them. If you are not a passionate decorator, go out to eat. If you are into decorating, here are some great tips to get you started with your homemade Friendsgiving:

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Use the little pumpkins you have lying around the house left over from Halloween and the leaves spread outside your yard to spice up the table. You could also decorate the table with some simple flowers as well. Have everyone write down what they are thankful for on a slip of paper. Put it in a bowl, mix it up and have everyone take a slip. This way, people can guess who is thankful for what. This adds another layer of comfort to your evening, knowing why everyone is thankful during the holiday. Interested in making gifts for your friends? Try one of these options: Think about the person you would like to find a gift for. Often times, the thought alone will make a huge impact on your friends. Simply making a playlist on Spotify of the music you share together or take the time to paint or write out a meaningful saying for them. Another idea is to go out and having a photo shoot with your friends before it gets too cold outside. You could use a Polaroid camera and a frame or string the pictures together and give it to them as a gift. This is a small gesture that goes a long way.

A white elephant party is also a popular option for your Friendsgiving get together. Just make your way over to TJMaxx for an inexpensive, quirky gift for your friends. This adds another level of appreciation to your celebration.

Friendsgiving food does not only have to be a turkey. You could invite your friends over the day after Thanksgiving for a good breakfast or leftovers, this way you can spend the whole day together and extend the holiday. This is also a chance to have your friends help you prepare the dinner for later that evening, while also creating a more comfortable family environment.

Take these tips and celebrate this thankful season with the people who have made an impact on your life. Embrace the quirkiness of Friendsgiving and celebrate with your friends this season, not just your family.