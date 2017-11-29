Five CSU football players earn all-conference honors

The 2017 Mountain West annual football awards were announced by the conference Wednesday. Five Colorado State players received all-conference honors and another five players were named honorable mention.

Quarterback Nick Stevens, wide receiver Michael Gallup and offensive linemen Jake Bennett and Zack Golditch were named first-team All-Mountain West. Senior running back Dalyn Dawkins was named to the second team.

Linebackers Evan Colorito and Josh Watson, tight end Dalton Fackrell, offensive lineman Trae Moxley and punter Ryan Stonehouse were included as honorable mention recipients.

The four first-team selections are CSU’s most since 2014. The Rams have multiple offensive linemen on the first team for the first time since 2000.

Along with the all-conference honorees, the Mountain West announced individual awards as well. Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford was named MW Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs are 9-3 and play Boise State in the MW Championship game Saturday.

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers earned Freshman of the Year recognition. Rogers is the only freshman nationally to have rushed for at least 700 yards and average 140 passing yards per game.

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year. The junior ranked third in the league with 113 total tackles this season.

Finally, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny took home both the Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year awards. Penny finished the regular season ranked first in the FBS in rushing yards (2,027), rushing yards per game (168.9), all-purpose yards (2,698) and all-purpose yards per game (224.83). He is second in total touchdowns (24), scoring per game (12.0) and third in rushing touchdowns (19).

The awards are determined by vote of the league’s coaches and media who cover MW teams. CSU is one of six bowl eligible teams from the conference. The Rams will find out what bowl they are playing in on Sunday.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.