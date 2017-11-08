Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Author, journalist Ed Darack to give book talk

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

For those who like great books, military history and conspiracies and writers, author, journalist and photographer Ed Darack will hold a book talk on his recently released book. 

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is bringing Darack to talk about his book, “The Final Mission of Extortion 17,” at Colorado State University. 

Darack is scheduled to talk, November 14, in Clark C- 251 at 6 p.m. Darack also is holding a book signing at Old Firehouse Books on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Darack is an independent writer and local Fort Collins resident. According to his personal website, Darack’s scope of work encompasses “front-line ground and air combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, aviation and space exploration, the study and beauty of the atmosphere, aesthetics throughout nature.”

Darack’s recent book, “The Final Mission of Extortion 17,” released in September 2017, is about the fateful day, August 6, 2011, when helicopter Extortion 11 went on a mission for special operations troops and was shot down, never to return.

“All 38 onboard perished instantly in the single greatest moment of sacrifice for Americans in the war in Afghanistan,” as stated in the book synopsis. “Those killed were some of the U.S.’s most highly trained and battle-honed commandos, including 15 men from the Gold Squadron of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known popularly as SEAL Team 6, which had raided a Pakistan compound and killed Osama bin Laden just three months earlier.”

The author was introduced to the story by Darren Freyer, who is from Fort Collins and now works as a pilot at the training base up in Eagle, Colorado where Darack learned much of the story of Extortion 17.

This takedown of Extortion 17 sprung many conspiracies which Darack discusses as well as the “history of the Afghan war to that date, U.S. helicopter use in Afghanistan, and the new and evolving military technologies and tactics being developed to mitigate such tragedies now and in the future.”

The event in Darack’s book is the greatest loss of American lives in the war in Afghanistan, according to Kris Kodrich, SPJ adviser. 

 

Collegian news reporter Clair Tillotson can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @clairmonet

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources