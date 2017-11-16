CSU’s student body president removed from office after impeachment vote

After 12 weeks of impeachment petitions and proceedings, Colorado State University’s student government decided to impeach Student Body President Josh Silva at Wednesday night’s senate meeting.

Silva was removed from office with a secret ballot vote of 22-4-0. A two-thirds vote is required to remove an official from office, according to the Associated Students of CSU’s impeachment procedures, and 26 members were present.

The decision on the impeachment of Silva lasted early into Thursday morning.

The senate body of the Associated Students of CSU reviewed evidence for the impeachment of Silva that was provided by the impeachment committee during a special session.

Over 100 pages of evidence were provided to the senate body. A motion to allow senators 30 minutes to review the evidence on their own passed, but Sen. Cerridwyn Nordstrom raised a concern regarding accessibility for those who would need more time to review the evidence if they were visually impaired, and motioned to end the 30 minutes in order for the impeachment committee to present the evidence out loud verbatim.

At the beginning of the evening, Chair of the special session Josh Williams allowed members of the gallery to speak. Current and former members of ASCSU spoke on their experiences with Silva.

Kwon Atlas, a former ASCSU senator and presidential candidate, faced impeachment in 2014.

Atlas said he wanted to share his experience with impeachment.

“I’m here tonight because the process was not great for me,” Atlas said. “The night I was impeached, there was no recording… I was kicked out of the body (and) not able to make a statement. There were several people in that body who were brought in to vote against me.”

Atlas asked the senate body to go into the hearing without any judgements.

Associate Sen. Tyler Siri said senators should go into the hearings with an open mind and said he signed the document because he saw similar patterns with Silva’s administration to Jason Sydoriak’s administration.

“(I signed the petition) because I saw the same stuff that happened two years ago (in the Sydoriak Administration),” Siri said. “That administration was toxic … and when I came back here, I saw the same signs. … By the time the OEO investigation was over then, Jason (Sydoriak) was already gone. If something needs to be done, then do it. If nothing should be done, then don’t do it, but there needs to be accountability.”

Parlimentarian Zachary Vishampayan read aloud from an article from The Criterion at Colorado Mesa University who wrote about the ASCSU impeachment proceedings in relation to the impeachment procedures at CMU.

Vishampayan said the impeachment process at CMU did not solve anything at CMU.

“There were still resignations… they passed very few bills,” Vishampayan said. “Regardless of how you vote tonight, this won’t solve anything… it won’t just go away. Removing Josh will not solve anything.”

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article as more information becomes available.

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.