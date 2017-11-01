CSU to ‘clean up’ Fort Collins for Fall Clean Up

Colorado State University students will spend their time raking leaves for elderly and physically limited Fort Collins residents Nov. 4th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fall Clean Up is an annual event at CSU that has occurred since 2005 and has steadily grown in participation.

According to Off-Campus Life, 50 volunteers assisted 24 Fort Collins residences when the program initially started. By 2016, over 2,000 volunteers assisted 317 Fort Collins residences.

For first-year students like Emely Cruz, Fall Clean Up is an exciting way to get to know Fort Collins residents.

“As a first-year student, I’ve heard so many stories about how the residents talk to you about their lives,” Cruz said. “Honestly, I just love listening to people’s experiences and getting advice from someone that has gone through life.”

According to Cruz, Fall Clean Up is a beneficial way to be apart of the Fort Collins community.

“I think it’s important to participate in Fall Clean Up not only to bond with others but to be part of the Fort Collins community; providing services to others is an important attribute that will help anyone in the future,” Cruz said.

More information about Fall Clean Up can be found on the Off-Campus website.

