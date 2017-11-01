Journalist Julia Ioffe to present at CSU’s ‘What Russia Wants’ event

For those interested in Russian and American politics and foreign policy, there is an event coming to Colorado State University that speaks to those issues.

Journalist Julia Loffe will give her lecture presentation, “What Russia Wants,” about Russian and American foreign politics, with a question and answer session, on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm in the Lory Student Center Cherokee Park room.

Loffe is a staff writer for The Atlantic and spent time covering national security and foreign policy. This coverage has included Russian politics, including studies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian interaction with America and more.

Loffe’s presentation, according to the event announcement, will cover the current relationship between the America and Russia, including Russia’s role in the 2016 election and contact between the Russian government and the Trump administration.

Shauna DeLuca, the event organizer, wrote in an email to the Collegian why this event was brought to CSU.

“It is important to have events and programs on campus that education and bring awareness to global affairs,” DeLuca wrote. “By educating our community about current global issues we can create a community that is better informed and more prepared to address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.”

The event is open to the public.

