CSU students to volunteer at Cross of the North event for Puerto Rico victims

For those who are looking to not only give back to those influenced by the events in Puerto Rico while also enjoying two days of Cyclocross, beer and food, Cross of the North will be holding an event for just that.

On Nov. 11 and 12, Cross of the North will be holding a cyclocross event at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. Participants in the cyclocross course can expect a 3 kilometer course including obstacles such as sand pits, run-ups and more. For those not participating, the event offers beer, food and fun for those that attend, according to the event page.

The event, which is sponsored by companies such as Otter Box and Target, is more than just a day of cyclocross. It also aims to raise donations for victims of the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico.

During the event, attendees can enter into a raffle for a specific racer that will be competing, and those who win the raffle can win a number of different prizes. The money that is spent on the raffle goes straight to the American Red Cross to assist in the Puerto Rico effort.

Donations of items will also be accepted during the event, all of which will go to aid relief for those in Puerto Rico. Items include perishable foods, hygiene supplies, first aid kits, flashlights and more.

Among the other volunteers at the event will be a group of Colorado State University students, representing their Group Communication class, taught by professor Beth Meyers-Bass.

Meyers-Bass always requires her students in her class do some sort of volunteering in the community. This year, one of the options she gave to her students was helping out at this event.

“It’s an important part of learning how to be an outside group working with an already established group,” Meyers-Bass said. “Never mind giving back to the community is rewarding, and I think it’s important for students to engage with the community.”

Meyers-Bass added that this event has gotten quite a bit of draw in the past and has proven to be very charitable.

“I think its always good to network out, learning how to communicate not just in a group, but one-on-one with people.” Meyers-Bass said. “I hope they see other opportunities in the community to volunteer, but also the work that they put forth is rewarding in the long run, not just for them but other people benefiting.”

For those interested in attending or participating in the event, visit the Cross of the North Facebook event page to learn more.

