CSU students talk fall semester triumphs, weaknesses

The end is near for Colorado State University students.

The end of the semester, that is.

For many students, the end of the semester is replete with finals and papers. However, it is also a time for students to assess their overall experiences and achievements this fall.

“It has been really good,” said Kianna Ziemann, a sophomore nutrition and food science major. “All of my courses have gone really well together.”

Ziemann said her extracurricular life is also strong.

“I am finding my place in my social group,” Ziemann said. “I joined the outdoor club, which helped me to find friends that are interested in the same things.”

Ziemann has one goal for the new semester.

“Just to stay optimistic and stay motivated,” Ziemann said.

Katy Stockton, a sophomore philosophy major, said living off campus has been the high point of the semester.

“It is fun to get to live with six people I got to pick,” Stockton said.

The downside for Stockton?

Being caught for breaking Fort Collins’ U+2 rule. The rule dictates that only three unrelated persons can live together and has been a significant source of discussion recently.

However, even this setback had a positive outcome when she was able to find a duplex that was much cheaper, she said.

Some students say their classes contributed to a relaxed vibe.

“Courses are not too bad,” said Caitlin Dinges, an undeclared freshman.

Dinges said she is taking interesting classes such as social work, sociology and interior design.

“You get to see different jobs and see what you are interested in,” Dinges said.

Others grapple with the rigors of the semester and life.

“It has been a rough semester, but I have learned a lot,” said Jessi Cope, a sophomore nutrition and food science major. “I think learning to balance schoolwork and working and having a social life has had its ups and downs.”

Cope will do an alternative break next semester and is hopeful for the experience of giving back.

Hannah Dresang is a junior fish, wildlife and conservation biology major. Dresang said classes are interesting, but rigorous.

“It has been more stressful because they are more intense,” Dresang said. “They are more important to your major overall.”

Other factors have complicated the semester for Dresang as well including medical complications.

Alyssa Axe, a junior anthropology major, called the semester “overwhelming.”

“Everything is getting to the end and it is a little more stressful,” Axe said.

For Axe, it has been difficult to meet every goal. She has specifically struggled to keep up with numerous projects.

Axe said:”I am eager to start over and to meet all my goals.”

Upcoming dates for academic year 2017–18:

Dec. 8: Last day of classes

Dec. 11–15: Final exams

Jan. 16, 2018: Spring classes begin

