CSU students suggest Black Friday alternatives

The entrance to the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, in Fort Collins, Colorado
Volunteering for a cause is one of many alternatives to avoiding Black Friday chaos (Photo courtesy of Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Black Friday might be a boon for some. It might translate to better, effective deals on any number of goodies.

“I think it is good because people need to buy goods for their loved ones,” said Alex Leath, a sophomore biochemistry major at Colorado State University.

For others, though, images of fights and blatant consumerism might come to mind.

Thankfully there are alternatives to keep you sane and alive.

Online deals.

Technology may be the bane of our existence, but it also offers an inherent advantage: You do not have to get trampled buying gifts.

“I think it is funny how worked up people can get,” said Bobby Phillips, a natural resources economics major. “If you pay attention, you can get online deals instead of getting up at 3 a.m.”

There is no shortage of holiday deals online. While Santa Claus is sadly a myth, Amazon is not.

Hang out with friends and family.

Personal connections can offer something that shopping does not.

“I think it is fun to spend time with friends,” said Andrea Basile, a sophomore health and exercise science major.

There is no shortage of things to do with friends. You can complain about Black Friday from the safety of your own apartment. You can have a good brewski. You can do your own Black Friday rituals.

Another inherent advantage of hanging out with friends?

“You do not spend money,” Basile said. Although buying your friends a gift would not be a bad idea either. They put up with you, after all.

Volunteer.

While many Colorado State students think Black Friday is a good idea, they also have misgivings.

“It should be about giving, not getting,” Leath said. Leath said people should go do something productive, such as volunteering.

There is no shortage of ways to volunteer in the Fort Collins area. Become a bell ringer with the Salvation Army. Bake goodies for the Fort Collins Rescue Mission.

 Listen to music.

 Why get trampled when you can enjoy good holiday fare? Maybe decorate the apartment and get in the spirit. Tackle the kitchen to the strains of “The Nutcracker March.” String up lights to the strains of “Winter Wonderland” or “The Christmas Song.”

Movies.

What better way to get in the spirit of the season than a good holiday flick? Hole up and enjoy the night.

Watch something that appeals to your sensibilities. If you like magical and whimsical, maybe “Elf” or “The Polar Express.” If you need something darker, “Bad Santa” or “Krampus” might be your cup of tea, or eggnog in this case.

 Check out holiday sights. 

Why not take a walk around Old Town at night? You can also check out your neighbors’ own delightful holiday displays.

It can be a moment for reflection and peace. In a season of fighting over X-boxes, peace is a truly rare commodity. It also offers a chance for alone time, if you need it.

Watch Black Friday fights online:

If you are a truly dark person,  there is no shortage of Black Friday compilation videos on YouTube. You get the bloodbaths and fighting without having to leave home. The mere fact that Black Friday compilations exist is both comical and tragic. Do not get me going on the comments sections.

Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com. His Twitter handle is @dudesosad

