In wake of Halloween, CSU students recommend winter holiday movies

Halloween is out. Winter holidays are in. And Colorado State University Students weighed in on their favorite movies for this season.

Lydia Rush is a first-year graduate student in electrical engineering. Her pick?

Dr Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



“I think it is funny and I like the cute message and I like Jim Carrey,” Davis said.

The movie is a remake of the 1966 classic. The protagonist is the envious and bitter Grinch. He literally wages his own “war on Christmas” by stealing presents from the residents of Who-ville. Yet, the Grinch fails to suppress their infectious holiday spirit.

That spirit appeals to Davis.

“It is just a good movie because it does not focus on the materialism,” Davis said.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Olivia Johnson is a first-year master’s student in biomedical sciences. She said the The Polar Express is her favorite holiday film.

“I like the message it sends,” Johnson said. “Just because you don’t see it, it is still something to believe in.”

In the animated classic, based on Chris Van Allsburg’s book, a boy takes a mysterious train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The boy goes through a multitude of adventures and discovers the power of magic and believing through a small bell.

Some students just like a movie’s particular premise.

Makala Tucker, a freshman art history major, likes “Frosty The Snowman.”

“I always watched it as a kid,” Tucker said. “I was obsessed with Frosty.”

The animated tale of a snowman brought to life, Tucker likes the concept of the film.

“It is just like a super-interesting idea,” Tucker said.

Tucker also said she likes the music, calling it “fun” and “enjoyable.”

Elaina Matte, a sophomore zoology major, likes “A Christmas Story.” In particular, she likes its portrayal of dysfunctional families.

“I just think it is really real and true to how Christmas is,” Matte said.

In the 1980s classic, nine-year old Ralphie campaigns assiduously to get a BB gun for Christmas. You may be familiar with the movie’s most memorable line, uttered repeatedly by Ralphie’s teacher, his mother and a department-store Santa: “You will shoot your eye out!”

Other CSU students are drawn to the adventure.

Anton Pinkerton, a sophmore journalism media studies major, likes “Home Alone 2.”

Pinkerton loves the movie’s premise and spirit. A childhood fan of the movie, Pinkerton still finds it delightful.

“There is something amazing about…. watching another little kid eating pizzas and going to toy stores,” Pinkerton said.

The 1992 sequel to “Home Alone” finds Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, separated from his parents. Again.

After getting on the wrong flight, Kevin ends up in New York. He experiences the joys of a parent-free world. He must also combat the burglars from the original movie. In the movie’s memorable climax, Kevin rigs a series of booby traps in an old townhouse.

Pinkerton also likes the soundtrack.

“It has one of the most magical movie scores,” Pinkerton said.

Some viewers may know that then future President Donald Trump has a cameo in the movie. His one line? “Down the hall and to the left.”

Upcoming holiday movies:

Movie: “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Release date: Nov. 1, 2017

Where: Cinemark Bistro and XD, Cinemark Fort Collins 16, AMC Classic Fort Collins 10

Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @dudesosad.