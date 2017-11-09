Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU student government approves funding for Rupi Kaur event, impeachment committee to present findings next Wednesday

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

The ASCSU Senate meets on Nov. 8, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

Colorado State University’s student government agreed Wednesday night to ratify a bill to fund author Rupi Kaur’s visit to campus, and the impeachment committee announced that it expects to present evidence to the senate at their next meeting.

Impeachment Committee expects to present evidence at next senate meeting

Chief Justice Brittany Anderson announced that the “rise and report” proceedings of the impeachment procedures would tentatively occur at the next senate meeting.

According to the impeachment procedures, the committee will present their findings to the senate body, and Silva and Nordstrom will be allowed to make a statement to the senate body before there is a vote.

The senate will enter an executive session to deliberate following the committee’s presentation, and all non-voting members will be asked to leave the senate chambers during the deliberation. The executive session will conclude with a majority vote from the senate, and a two-thirds vote is required to remove Silva from office.

Man speaking to people.
CSU student body president Josh Silva speaks to the ASCSU Senate on Nov. 8, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

The impeachment committee only presents their findings and does not decide to impeach a member of ASCSU.

Anderson said any unfortunate circumstances would prevent the committee from moving forward with the proceedings.

“We have everything set to go, but barring (an unfortunate circumstance), it should happen,” Anderson said. “I’ve learned you never know. I’m just not 100 percent comfortable guaranteeing it, just in case there is some circumstance that occurs where it could change because that could cause some issues.”

Senate approves funding for Delta Xi Nu to bring Rupi Kaur to campus

Director of Finance Robert Leonard presented a bill the the senate body of the Associated Students of CSU to ratify the budget to fund an event by Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority.

The sorority requested $13,000 from the Board for Student Organization Funding to bring Kaur, author of “Milk and Honey,” to speak at CSU.

Due to a section in the ASCSU Constitution, BSOF can approve allocations that do not exceed $10,000. Any requests that exceed the set allocation must be ratified by the senate through a bill.

Leonard, who also chairs BSOF, said the board unanimously approved the budget and saw no issues with the event.

Members of the senate body said that they thought the event would be great, and the bill passed with a vote of 22-0-5.

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources