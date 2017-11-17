CSU football announces 2021 game at Iowa

Colorado State football announced yet another Power 5 opponent to its future schedule Friday. The Rams will travel to Iowa City, Iowa for a road matchup with the Hawkeyes on Sept. 25, 2021.

The meeting will be the first between the two programs and is one of 15 Power 5 opponents slated on the schedule between 2018 and 2018. The game against Iowa is the first scheduled contest against a school from the Big Ten. CSU’s future schedule currently includes six against SEC foes, four against the Pac-12 and four against the Big 12.

“Our approach to future scheduling is to continue to put our team in position to face the best competition each year in our non-conference schedule,” head coach Mike Bobo said in a release. “Iowa is a perennially strong Big Ten program that will provide a good test for our football program, and help prepare us for our Mountain West schedule.”

In the history of the program, CSU has faced an opponent from the BIG 10 a total of 12 times. The Rams’ last victory over an opponent from the BIG 10 came in 1998 when CSU defeated No. 23 Michigan State.

With the addition of Iowa to the 2021 schedule, CSU’s matchup with Toledo is now scheduled for Sept. 18 in Fort Collins. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.

FUTURE COLORADO STATE NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2018

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 1 Saturday vs. Colorado^ Denver, Colo. (Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

Sept. 8 Saturday Arkansas Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 15 Saturday at Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Sept. 22 Saturday Illinois State Fort Collins, Colo.

2019

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Aug. 31 Saturday vs. Colorado^ Denver, Colo. (Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

Sept. 7 Saturday Western Illinois Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 14 Saturday at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium)

Sept. 21 Saturday Toledo Fort Collins, Colo.

2020

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 5 Saturday Colorado Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 12 Saturday at Oregon State Corvallis, Ore. (Reser Stadium)

Sept. 19 Saturday Northern Colorado Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 26 Saturday at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium)

2021

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 11 Saturday Vanderbilt Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 25 Saturday at Toledo Toledo, Ohio (Glass Bowl)

2025

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 6 Saturday Texas Tech Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 27 Saturday at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium)

2026

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 12 Saturday at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas (Jones AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 26 Saturday Vanderbilt Fort Collins, Colo.

2027

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 4 Saturday Arizona Fort Collins, Colo.

2028

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 2 Saturday at Arizona Tucson, Ariz. (Arizona Stadium)

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.