CSU football announces 2021 game at Iowa

Colorado State football announced yet another Power 5 opponent to its future schedule Friday. The Rams will travel to Iowa City, Iowa for a road matchup with the Hawkeyes on Sept. 25, 2021. 

Warren Jackson celebrates a Rams touchdown during the game against Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

The meeting will be the first between the two programs and is one of 15 Power 5 opponents slated on the schedule between 2018 and 2018.  The game against Iowa is the first scheduled contest against a school from the Big Ten. CSU’s future schedule currently includes six against SEC foes, four against the Pac-12 and four against the Big 12.

“Our approach to future scheduling is to continue to put our team in position to face the best competition each year in our non-conference schedule,” head coach Mike Bobo said in a release. “Iowa is a perennially strong Big Ten program that will provide a good test for our football program, and help prepare us for our Mountain West schedule.”

In the history of the program, CSU has faced an opponent from the BIG 10 a total of 12 times. The Rams’ last victory over an opponent from the BIG 10 came in 1998 when CSU defeated No. 23 Michigan State.

With the addition of Iowa to the 2021 schedule, CSU’s matchup with Toledo is now scheduled for Sept. 18 in Fort Collins. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.

FUTURE COLORADO STATE NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2018 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 1            Saturday       vs. Colorado^           Denver, Colo. (Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

Sept. 8            Saturday      Arkansas                 Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 15          Saturday       at Florida                  Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Sept. 22          Saturday      Illinois State            Fort Collins, Colo.

2019

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Aug. 31           Saturday       vs. Colorado^           Denver, Colo. (Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

Sept. 7            Saturday      Western Illinois      Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 14          Saturday       at Arkansas              Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium)

Sept. 21          Saturday      Toledo                     Fort Collins, Colo.

 2020 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 5            Saturday      Colorado                 Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 12          Saturday       at Oregon State       Corvallis, Ore. (Reser Stadium)

Sept. 19          Saturday      Northern Colorado Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 26          Saturday       at Vanderbilt             Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium)

 2021 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 11          Saturday      Vanderbilt               Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 25          Saturday       at Toledo                  Toledo, Ohio (Glass Bowl) 

2025 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 6            Saturday      Texas Tech             Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 27          Saturday       at Vanderbilt             Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium)

 2026 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 12          Saturday       at Texas Tech          Lubbock, Texas (Jones AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 26          Saturday      Vanderbilt               Fort Collins, Colo.

 2027

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 4            Saturday      Arizona                    Fort Collins, Colo.

2028 

DATE              DAY                OPPONENT                SITE

Sept. 2            Saturday       at Arizona                 Tucson, Ariz. (Arizona Stadium)

