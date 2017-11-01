Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU announces clear bag policy at Moby Arena

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports

In an effort to further improve game day security, Colorado State’s athletic department has announced the enactment of a clear bag policy for all future games at Moby Arena.

The policy will commence for Wednesday night’s women’s basketball exhibition game against UCCS and will also be in effect for the first men’s basketball exhibition contest against Colorado Mesa on Friday.

The clear bag policy is nearly identical to the one used currently for Rams football games at CSU Stadium. Permitted bags include one-gallon clear plastic freezer/storage bags, a clear tote bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

There is a long list of bag types prohibited from Moby Arena in attempt to secure a safe environment. These items include backpacks, purses, camera cases, binoculars cases, fanny packs, tinted plastic bags, large printed bags and mesh bags.

Though most beverage containers are prohibited, each fan is permitted to have empty, capless disposable bottles. Glass and aluminum bottles are not allowed.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz.

