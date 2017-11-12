Colorado State loses heartbreaker in overtime to Boise State

What looked like a promising Saturday in Fort Collins turned sour for the Colorado State football team, who surrendered a 25-point lead in a 59-52 loss to Boise State.

The Rams cruised for most of the game, holding a 14-point lead with under four minutes to play. Led by senior quarterback Brett Rypien, though, the Broncos clawed their way back in quick fashion. Rypien found wide receiver Sean Modster for a 13-yard score to cut the lead to seven. Following a perfectly executed onside kick, the Broncos regained possession with less than two minutes to go. Rypien hit tight end Jake Roh for his second score of the evening, tying the game at 52.

In overtime, the Broncos struck first on a four-yard rush from running back Alex Mattison. On the ensuing possession, running back Rashaad Boddie fumbled the ball near the goal line as Boise State completed the seemingly improbable comeback, winning 59-52.

After back-to-back losses in rivalry games, the Rams came out firing on offense. Running back Dalyn Dawkins set the tone on just the second play of the game with a 39-yard rush to move into Broncos’ territory. Five plays later, Dawkins punched it in from 10 yards out to give CSU the early lead.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



On their next offensive possession, the Rams mounted an eight-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Nick Stevens to tight end Dalton Fackrell.

The momentum carried into CSU’s defense on the ensuing possession. Linebacker Evan Colorito shook his defender and introduced himself to Boise State wide receiver Octavious Evans in a less-than-friendly manner. Evans fumbled and safety Jake Schlager pounced on the loose ball.

CSU had just 36 yards to go to score their third touchdown of the night on a four-yard Michael Gallup reception. With the passing touchdown, Nick Stevens became CSU’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (65), passing Garrett Grayson.

The Rams scored on their first five offensive possession of the contest to take a 35-17 lead into halftime. After the break, though, it was a whole new ballgame.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



It took Boise State just two plays to cut into the 18-point lead. Running back Alex Mattison broke free for a 70-yard touchdown that changed the entire outlook of the game. A depleted Boise State team found life as the Broncos began their comeback.

Following a Nick Stevens interception, the Broncos travelled 51 yards on four plays, culminating in a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Alec Dhaenens. A 25-point CSU lead was cut to four in short time.

On the next drive, CSU established its groove once again. Stevens connected with wide receiver Warren Jackson on a 32-yard pass to move inside the Broncos’ 20-yard line. Two plays later, the senior quarterback kept the ball on the read-option, juked one defender and scampered into the end zone for a 10-yard score.

Dawkins led the way on offense, finishing with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He added 67 yards through the air, coming just one yard short of his career best yards from scrimmage. It was the sixth time in the last seven games that Dawkins eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Stevens finished the night 29-of-43 for 309 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Gallup once again served as his favorite target, registering 102 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions. Gallup now has six 100-yard receiving games on the season.

Linebacker Josh Watson led the Rams’ defense with eight total tackles. Fogal and Colorito both added seven tackles to their forced turnovers as well.

With the loss, CSU is officially eliminated from Mountain West championship consideration. CSU finishes up the regular season next week at home against San Jose State. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Sonny Lubick Field.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.