Clash of Rams: Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU)

Editors note: In this episode, a proposed 10,000$ ASCSU study on the U+2 ordinance was discussed prior to the decision to approve the funding. The funds were approved at this weeks ASCSU senate. The latest update on ASCSU and the Josh Silva impeachment process can be found here.

Episode 5, Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU)

In episode 5 of Clash of Rams, Juan and Allec invite former ASCSU president Daniela Pineda Soraca to discuss student government. ASCSU is currently in the process of impeaching President Josh Silva. Juan is also a former member and senator of ASCSU, and went through three failed impeachment attempts.