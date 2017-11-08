City-run broadband internet, medical marijuana regulations pass in Fort Collins for Larimer County Election

Editor’s Note: The following are the final unofficial results based on postings from the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder, current as of 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8, 2017.

Fort Collins

Ballot Issue 2B City-run Broadband Internet – Passed: Out of the nearly 39,000 votes cast, 57 percent of participants voted in favor of the measure out of nearly 39,000 votes cast. This measure gives City Council permission to issue up to $150 million in bonds and other debts to pay for the construction of a fiber-optic network to be run by the City as a paid utility. The money would be repaid by people who subscribe to the utility at $50 for 50-megabit speed or $70 for one-gigabit speed per month.

Ballot Issue 2C Medical Marijuana Regulations – Passed: By a 71 percent majority, voters gave City Council permission to amend or add provisions to the current medical marijuana laws without obtaining voter approval. Potential updates would align Fort Collins regulations with state laws involving types of ownership structures, off-premise storage facilities and medical marijuana research licenses among other rules.

Larimer County

Ballot Issue 1A Extending the Ranch Tax – Passed: The measure, passed by a 58 percent majority, extends the existing 0.15 percent sales tax dedicated to the construction and operations of the Larimer County Fiargrounds, known as The Ranch, for another 20 years.

Ballot Issue 1B Eliminating Term Limits – Failed: Term limits for the assessor, treasurer, clerk and recorder, sheriff, and surveyor of Larimer County will not be eliminated. Nearly 70 percent of around 84,000 ballots voted against the measure. Currently, three four-year terms is the maximum number of consecutive terms those elected officials can have.

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.