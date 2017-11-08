Bomb threat suspect arrested by CSU Police

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night by Colorado State University Police in connection with the bomb threat on the CSU campus, the department confirmed early Wednesday morning.
A bomb threat was reported Tuesday evening in the University’s library. Students were evacuated by a fire alarm around 7:30 p.m. and found out at 7:42 p.m. later that the evacuation was in relation to a bomb threat made in the building.
An all-clear was issued by the CSU Police Department at 9:47 p.m. following the evacuation around 7:30 p.m. There was no device or threat found in the building.
CSUPD thanked the community for noting the suspect’s whereabouts in the text alert Wednesday morning. He is in custody.
