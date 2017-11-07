BREAKING: Bomb threat at CSU library, students evacuated

Students evacuated Tuesday evening after a bomb threat was made at the Colorado State University library.

Around 100 students stood outside of Morgan Library around 7:30 p.m. watching as the CSU Police arrived on the scene. Students were evacuated by a fire alarm, but the University later sent out an alert at 7:42 p.m. informing the campus that a bomb threat was made. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

The suspect is a 30-40-year-old white man with a red beard, according to CSUPD. Police ask the public to call 911 if anyone who fits the description is seen.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article as more information becomes available.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23.