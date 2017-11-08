Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Aggie Theatre benefit concert to fundraise for Puerto Rico

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Concerts, Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Fort Collins Life

About 3.4 million U.S. citizens are caught in a historic humanitarian disaster. Hospitals are without power. Food and water are scarce. A month on, Puerto Rico is still in critical condition.

In an October statement made by the Mayor of the capital city San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz said “no one needs an invitation to help, to feed the hungry, to cure the sick, to give a helping hand to those in need.”

The doorway to a house is flooded from Hurricane Maria
Toa Baja, Puerto Rico  – Inside a house that was completely flooded with 12 feet of water in Toaville community. Many areas like Toaville in Toa Baja are still surrounded by debris that is still being removed by military personnel, municipal personnel and residents. Photo by FEMA

Dozens of charities have popped up to meet this urgent call to action. At the #FoCo4PuertoRico benefit show at the Aggie Theatre this Thursday, Fort Collins can join in the cause to rescue the neglected American territory.

Musical acts at the Nov. 9 show include The Patti Fiasco, a soulful hard-rock group out of Wyoming named by Paste Magazine as a “Band to Listen to Now.” Accompanying them will be Maxwell Mud, Qbala, Guerrilla Radio and Undercover Bear.

All ticket sales—$10 in advance and $15 upon opening at 6 p.m.—will go to the nationally accredited Unidos por Puerto Rico, a non-profit providing tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the hardest hit communities.

A silent auction at the Aggie will split proceeds between Rocky Mountain Music Relief, a benefit for musicians impacted by natural disasters and the popular humanitarian GoFundMe campaign The People of Puerto Rico Rise to support infrastructure and communication. RMMR is partnered with MusiCares, the charity arm of the Grammy-awarding Music Academy. 

According to one economist, Puerto Rico may take over a decade to fully recover. 

#FoCo4PuertoRico:

When: Thursday, Nov. 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Aggie Theatre

Collegian reporter Matt Smith can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @latvatalo.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources