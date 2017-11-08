Aggie Theatre benefit concert to fundraise for Puerto Rico

About 3.4 million U.S. citizens are caught in a historic humanitarian disaster. Hospitals are without power. Food and water are scarce. A month on, Puerto Rico is still in critical condition.

In an October statement made by the Mayor of the capital city San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz said “no one needs an invitation to help, to feed the hungry, to cure the sick, to give a helping hand to those in need.”

Dozens of charities have popped up to meet this urgent call to action. At the #FoCo4PuertoRico benefit show at the Aggie Theatre this Thursday, Fort Collins can join in the cause to rescue the neglected American territory.

Musical acts at the Nov. 9 show include The Patti Fiasco, a soulful hard-rock group out of Wyoming named by Paste Magazine as a “Band to Listen to Now.” Accompanying them will be Maxwell Mud, Qbala, Guerrilla Radio and Undercover Bear.

All ticket sales—$10 in advance and $15 upon opening at 6 p.m.—will go to the nationally accredited Unidos por Puerto Rico, a non-profit providing tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the hardest hit communities.

A silent auction at the Aggie will split proceeds between Rocky Mountain Music Relief, a benefit for musicians impacted by natural disasters and the popular humanitarian GoFundMe campaign The People of Puerto Rico Rise to support infrastructure and communication. RMMR is partnered with MusiCares, the charity arm of the Grammy-awarding Music Academy.

According to one economist, Puerto Rico may take over a decade to fully recover.

#FoCo4PuertoRico:

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Aggie Theatre

