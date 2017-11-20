Beer Me! – Willy Nelson at Zwei Brewing

Frank and I tried out Zwei’s Willy Nelson American IPA today. This one’s for those that love hops on hops on hops. It’s an American style IPA with loads of different hop additions, as well as some slight fruity and honey tastes. Tasty and complex! Be sure to check out Zwei Brewing throughout December, as they have a number of different events coming up. As always, they have the monthly Hatha and Hops for hounds on the second Saturday of December, the 9th. It’s an all levels yoga class, and afterwards join them at the bar for a medium beer included in the $10 class fee, or save the beer for another time. A part of your class fee will go to Animal House Rescue and Grooming in Fort Collins. Also, remember to bring your own yoga mat. See you Saturday mornings Zwei Yogies! In addition, they will be doing beer and bronze, a fun interactive two hour crash course on sculpting at Zwei on Tuesday, December 5th from 6:30-8:30pm. All participants will have the opportunity to cast a sculpture in bronze. The class will be lead by skilled sculptors. All supplies will be provided. You can get tickets here.