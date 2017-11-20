Frank and I tried out Zwei’s Willy Nelson American IPA today. This one’s for those that love hops on hops on hops. It’s an American style IPA with loads of different hop additions, as well as some slight fruity and honey tastes. Tasty and complex! Be sure to check out Zwei Brewing throughout December, as they have a number of different events coming up. As always, they have the monthly Hatha and Hops for hounds on the second Saturday of December, the 9th. It’s an all levels yoga class, and afterwards join them at the bar for a medium beer included in the $10 class fee, or save the beer for another time. A part of your class fee will go to Animal House Rescue and Grooming in Fort Collins. Also, remember to bring your own yoga mat. See you Saturday mornings Zwei Yogies! In addition, they will be doing beer and bronze, a fun interactive two hour crash course on sculpting at Zwei on Tuesday, December 5th from 6:30-8:30pm. All participants will have the opportunity to cast a sculpture in bronze. The class will be lead by skilled sculptors. All supplies will be provided. You can get tickets here.
About Casey Robinson
A hoppy yet smooth Beer Bud lagered to perfection in the streets of Fort Collins, Casey Robinson creates palatable beer videos with a smooth finish. He is joined by fellow Beer Bud Frank Conley. Pairs well with cameras and brew pubs.
Recent Articles:
- Beer Me! – Willy Nelson at Zwei Brewing November 20, 2017
- Comeback effort falls short as Rams lose to Florida State in Jamaica November 19, 2017
- CSU cross country places ninth at NCAA Championships November 19, 2017
- Rams close out regular season with Senior Day victory over San Jose State November 18, 2017
Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:
- Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
- Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
- Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion) or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
- Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
- Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.