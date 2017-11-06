Beer Me! – Peritus Espresso Love at Zwei Brewing

On this week’s episode of Beer Me, Frank and Casey return to Zwei Brewing to try out the coffee porter, the Espresso Love! It’s a smooth dark roast with a hint of hoppiness and some great coffee aromas. Also be sure to check out Zwei on November 7th for painting and craft beer with Pinot’s Palette. You can register online here: https://www.pinotspalette.com/fortcol… or checkout Zwei’s website: http://www.zweibrewing.com/events.aspx