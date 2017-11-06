On this week’s episode of Beer Me, Frank and Casey return to Zwei Brewing to try out the coffee porter, the Espresso Love! It’s a smooth dark roast with a hint of hoppiness and some great coffee aromas. Also be sure to check out Zwei on November 7th for painting and craft beer with Pinot’s Palette. You can register online here: https://www.pinotspalette.com/fortcol… or checkout Zwei’s website: http://www.zweibrewing.com/events.aspx
About Casey Robinson
A hoppy yet smooth Beer Bud lagered to perfection in the streets of Fort Collins, Casey Robinson creates palatable beer videos with a smooth finish. He is joined by fellow Beer Bud Frank Conley. Pairs well with cameras and brew pubs.
Recent Articles:
- Beer Me! – Peritus Espresso Love at Zwei Brewing November 6, 2017
- College of Global Environmental Sustainability discusses issues surrounding sustainability November 6, 2017
- Fredrickson: College students often neglect mental health November 6, 2017
- Willson: Exercise is not always healthy November 6, 2017
- What’s Up Fort Collins: Nov 6-12 November 6, 2017
Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:
- Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
- Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
- Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion) or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
- Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
- Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.