Beer Buds Frank Conley and Casey Robinson travel back to Rally King Brewing to try out their new kettle sour infusion, the Bloody Good. It’s a kettle sour infused with blood orange, and the name is accurate; it is bloody good! A strong upfront sourness with a nice citrus after taste makes this beer a great one to try out.

Also, be sure to check out Rally King Brewing every Wednesday from 6-8 for their open mic nights! They’re at 1624 South Lemay, so come on by!