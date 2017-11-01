Authorities arrest suspect in connection with early morning burglaries

A man has been arrested for a string of burglaries of several Fort Collins businesses early this morning and used a stolen vehicle to get to all locations, according to a report by Fort Collins police.

Fort Collins received a report around 2 a.m. Wednesday that a man drove a truck into Mulberry Max Liquor in order to steal money from inside. The same suspect used this method to burglarize Thirsty’s Liquor, Lemay Liquor and Relay Mail.

When officers located the stolen vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was caught and taken into custody by police.

Detectives believe that this suspect is also responsible for a burglary at Sushi Jeju that occurred overnight. The combined cost of damage to the impacted businesses, which were closed during the event resulting in no injuries to employees and bystanders, is expected to exceed $250,000.

The suspect was arrested on four counts of burglary and criminal mischief and was booked into the Larimer County Jail. Additional charges against the suspect are currently pending.

Officers are working on confirming the man’s identity.

Collegian reporter Austin Fleskes can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Austinfleskes07.