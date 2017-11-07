Armed man holds up Silver Mine Subs in south Fort Collins

An armed man wearing dark clothing and a mask entered a Silver Mine Subs restaurant located at 4619 S. Mason St. in south Fort Collins last Saturday night, according to Kate Kimble, a public relations manager for Fort Collins Police Services.

The man, who is the sole suspect in Case 17-18814 and currently unidentified, pulled out a handgun upon entering the restaurant near the major intersection of W. Harmony Rd. and S. College Ave.

An employee working at the restaurant at the time saw the man on camera in an office and locked herself in the room until police arrived.

Without taking any money from the cash register, the suspect exited the restaurant through the back door before officers arrived at the restaurant at 11:40 p.m. Officers have not successfully located the suspect since the incident occurred.

No one was injured during the incident and an investigation is currently underway. A press release has not since been released by the Fort Collins Police Department.

Kimble encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Adam Braun at (970) 221-6580, or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @mattnes1999.