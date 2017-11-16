2017 Student Art Exhibition on display in the Curfman Gallery

The 2017 Student Art Exhibition is on display in the Curfman Gallery in the Lory Student Center. The exhibition runs from Nov 14 to Feb 2.

The exhibition includes a variety of art styles including sculpture, metals work, new media such as film and game design, painting, and many more.

The director for the Student Art Exhibition is Doug Sink, the program manager for the Lory Student Center arts program. Sink said the point of the exhibition is to highlight the talent of CSU students.

“It’s open to every student at CSU – grad students, undergraduate students, art students, non-art students, just about any student here at CSU,” Sink said. “The main goal is to highlight the artistic achievements of people making art at CSU.”

Out of 420 submissions, only 60 pieces were selected. The juror this year was Dr. Lynn Boland, director and head curator of the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art.

“(Boland) just started with us here at CSU in July,” said Sink. “We were excited to get him over here and give him a chance to see what students are making, and I think it gives students a really good chance to get kind of a fresh perspective of a new prominent art professional in the area.”

Sink encourages people to come to the Curfman Gallery to see the students’ art.

“It gives people an opportunity to engage with art that’s being made right now,” Sink said. “I think the arts is unique in that it always gets us to engage with ideas and concepts in a way that I’ve always thought of it, kind of like the back door of your mind where you start thinking about something without really knowing all the way why or how. You can ruminate on those ideas without necessarily using words at the beginning which is, now in a culture where we have screens and words in front of us all the time, a different way to experience ideas and start thinking about the great things and the not so great things about the world right now.”

Christy Nelson, a second-year master of fine arts student with an emphasis in painting, won the graduate level Juror’s Award for Excellence.

“Winning is an honor when there are so many excellent works made with a lot of skill and dedication in here,” Nelson said. “Beyond the honor, I would say it means that someone connected with my work.”

Nelson said she thinks the exhibition is a great way for the students to connect.

“I believe the student show is extremely helpful for us to see each other’s work outside of our cluttered studios,” Nelson said. It allows us to see where our conversations on our work overlaps and could potentially gain momentum to have a larger impact in the future. It also lets us see where we differ in our content, but also techniques and approaches to material that we can learn from each other.”

Andrew Meyer, a third-year master of fine arts candidate in the discipline of print making, was one of the students whose work was selected to be in the exhibition. Meyer went into detail of the process of his piece.

“I have a multi-color lithograph in the show in the Curfman Gallery,” Meyer said. “The creation of the work, essentially what it was is using a traditional older technique in print making which is stone lithography where the artist makes marks on Bavarian limestone, then those marks are etched into the physical stone and you’re able to pull prints from it after processing it. The way that this specific lithograph was created was by combining over 23 different layers on one single sheet of paper to sort of form the ensemble that creates the composition which is the visual piece that is in the show.”

The 2017 Student Art Exhibition will be up until Feb 2 in the Curfman Gallery.

Collegian reporter Jonny Rhein can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @jonnyrhein.