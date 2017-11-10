It is officially that time of year; the time in which those of us who have been holding out against all things Christmas have no choice but to surrender and accept that the season is upon us.

No one can deny that one of the biggest parts of the Christmas season is the music, and we’ve all jammed to Celine Dion’s version of “Feliz Navidad” too many times, and Christmas music becomes old fast.

To combat any early onset Christmas music fatigue, here is a list of the 10 best original Christmas songs:

1.”Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” by ‘N Sync

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



If you didn’t blare this song every year, were you really a `90s kid? It’s fun, it’s poppy and it brings back memories of the days when Justin Timberlake with frosted tips, so what’s not to love?

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Alright, you had to see this one coming. Perhaps the most famous Christmas anthem, and certainly Carey’s best-selling song. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is certain to light up any party, and will surely get anyone’s foot tapping.

3.”Christmas Lights” by Coldplay

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Coldplay’s always had a flair for mellow rock and adult contemporary music, so it makes perfect sense that they would eventually put their skills to good use and record a Christmas tune. The best part is, Coldplay has a little more street credit than other Christmas junkies, like Michael Buble for example, so you could get away with listening to this one without getting judged.

4.”Last Christmas” by Wham!

In what’s undoubtedly a capitalistic attempt to combine Christmas and heartbreak, Wham! managed to churn out one of the season’s catchiest songs. Whether it’s the original version or Ashley Tisdale’s, it’s safe to assume it will be stuck in your head at least twice over the next month.

5.”Everyday is Christmas” by Sia

The Australian singer, songwriter dropped an album of 10 entirely original Christmas songs this year, providing us with plenty of content for the list, but this is by far and away the best track. A somber ballad about feeling the truest form of love every day sounds like an average Sia song, and tugs at the heartstrings every single time.

6.”Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” by James Brown

James Brown brings a little funk to Christmas in this jam that simultaneously reminds listeners that there are people out there who aren’t fortunate enough to enjoy the holidays in the splendor that many of us will. It’s an important reality that we should all keep in mind, and work to solve.

7.”Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

For those of you hooked on Grande’s R&B influence pop, she’s got the perfect holiday song for you. A fun, poppy jam, “Santa Tell Me” manages to bring in Grande’s signature romance while wrapping it up in the wistful Christmas spirit.

8.”Deck the Rooftop” by the Cast of “Glee”

Okay, this one isn’t exactly original, it is a mashup of “Deck the Halls” and “Up on the Rooftop,” but it manages to take two old, tired and overdone songs and smash them together to breathe new life into them. Not to mention, “Glee” is an expert at making old songs into renewed pop jammers, so you know you are in for a good time.

9.”Darkest Carols, Faithful Sing” by Christopher Lee

We all knew this massively talented actor was an oddball but did you know he also released a handful of heavy metal Christmas songs? This one twists the lyrics to famous holiday tunes into something a little darker than was originally intended.

10.”Do They Know It’s Christmas?” by Band Aid

A charity single written in the 1980s to combat the famine in Ethiopia, this song featured the likes of Bono, Phil Collins and Sting, so it was destined for greatness. Even better, similar supergroups have covered the song several times over the years to raise money for charities. The most recent version, recorded by Band Aid 30, features Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay