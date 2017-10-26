Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Zachariah: Service staff deserves more student appreciation

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Collegian Columnists, Opinion

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board. 

Students need to be considerate and polite to facilities management personnel, bus drivers, and other staff that are in service positions around campus. Service people are essential to students’ daily routines. They do jobs that, more or less, nobody wants to do. From my experience with Colorado State University’s maintenance, they do their job with grace, pride, and enthusiasm. Students need to notice and acknowledge that whenever possible. 

This is the first year I’ve taken the bus to school, and the drivers are some of the nicest people I have met here at CSU. Their job is routine and simple, but without them transportation becomes highly inconvenient for students. 

According to a survey done by TransFort, over 60 percent of riders indicate that they ride the bus five or more times a week. About 47 percent of survey participants said that they do not have access to a personal vehicle, and almost 31 percent of them did not even have a driver’s license. Students rely on public transportation. We need bus drivers. Without them, some students would not be able to get to class in the morning. 

Society does not value facilities management as much as professors, administrators or fellow students. Though these jobs are valued less, they are the most necessary. As a student, I can go a few days without talking to my professors and I’ll be just fine. However, chaos would ensue if students went a few days without bathrooms being cleaned or trash being taken out. We need facilities management every day of the week. We should honor and respect the people who do them because they take responsibility for things the rest of us don’t want to do.

Alma Tejada is a custodian here at CSU. She’s been here for 15 years and works in the LSC and Clark. She gets paid hourly, and the students she serves hold a very special place in her heart. However, even she experiences cold and pretentious behavior by students.  

“Sometimes students are rude to me, but maybe 98 percent are nice, my friends and beautiful,” said Tejada. “I’m friendly and I say, ‘Good morning!’ to students. Sometimes they respond and are so nice, other times, no.”

Students can occasionally take advantage of these services. I lived on campus for three years, which means I ate in the dining halls for three years. It was unbelievable the mentality students hold about people in the service industry.

Senior Emily Ross has worked in Corbett Hall for 2 years, and has some advice: “Don’t dump your food all over the table. I’m not your mother.”

According to Ross, students who work in the dining halls typically start at $9.30 with a free meal if the shift is longer than 3 hours. Yes, this is their job, but students are not above making it easier for them. I’ve seen students get up and leave their dishes on the tables and their crumbs everywhere. 

TransFort driver Cale Brehio shares what she hopes students will uphold, “Treat service people like you would like to be treated on your worst day.”

Say ‘hi’ to your bus driver in the morning. Thank the custodian in the LSC for taking out the trash during lunch. Pick up your dishes and wipe down the table after you’re done eating. Acknowledge these people whenever you have the chance. They absolutely deserve it.  

Tianna Zachariah can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online at @TZachariah20

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources