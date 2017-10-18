Woof Wednesday: Penny

All of the sudden, I see a blur racing into my room. The ball of fur rolls around on the rug and then runs out again. This fur ball’s name is Penny. She is a dog living in Academic Village of Colorado State University and is owned by freshman business major, Trevor Webb.

The residents of this hall like to claim this four-month-old chocolate lab mix as the floor’s dog, when in reality she’s Webb’s personal pupper. He says that Penny is a “great companion” and “helps [him] de-stress.”

When I asked him if having Penny has been a good experience so far, he said that he really enjoys having “the extra responsibility” of taking care of her. She is a motivation booster.

Penny is living the dorm life luxuriously according to Webb. He loves giving her treats, beefaroni sticks are her all-time favorite. Webb even admitted that he is a “classic helicopter parent.”

Webb’s friend, Callie Blase, a freshman business major at CSU, said he has to be a watchful parent because “she’s a wild child.” Katie Kroeker, a pre-veterinary major at CSU, another friend of Webb’s, has “battle scars on her notebook” from Penny’s puppy jaws.

No matter what, she remains the floor’s princess. For real, ‘Princess Penny’ is written on a pink paper crown on Webb’s door. It has been a unique experience for the hall to “have a friend that is always there,” Webb said.