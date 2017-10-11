Woof Wednesday: Harlow and Huxley

Harlow is not just another service dog on campus, he is Maggie Johnson’s service dog. Johnson is a junior and Colorado State University studying political science. Helping with Johnson’s non-epileptic seizures, Harlow goes everywhere with her, even to class. Johnson is also in the process of training Huxley in the HNH K9 program.

Q: What breed is Harlow? How old is she? What is Harlow’s favorite thing to do?

A: Harlow is a Border Collie, Austrian Shepard mix, she is a year and a half old, and we love to go to the dog park together. Harlow also loves to chase goats around and she loves to do scent recover too. She can do this thing called SAR, which is search and rescue.

Q: What is something unique about Harlow?

A: She knows over 40 vocabulary words, one of them is hungry and when I say it, her ears perk up. Also, all of her stuff animals have names so I can say “go get Timmy” and she knows exactly which one it is.

Q: Why do you bring Harlow to classes?

A: I bring Harlow with me because she helps me with seizures, I have NEAD, which is non-epileptic attack disorder. When I have episodes she helps me recover from them by laying on me and licking my hands/face.

Q: So who is Huxley?

A: Huxley is a part of a training program called “HNH K9”, we train service dogs for all different kinds of needs. Huxley belongs to Madison Mackie and we are training him for her. He is four months old, he loves to play tug, and we hope one day he will be titled in IPO, protection dog sports.