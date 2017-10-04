Rocky Mountain Collegian

Woof Wednesday: Drake

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, FoCo Finds

For this Woof Wednesday, I interviewed Isabella Harris, a fish wildlife and conservation senior at Colorado State University. She is the owner of Drake, her service dog. I asked her a few questions to learn a little bit more about Drake!

Fish wildlife and conservation major, Isabella Harris, poses with her service dog, Drake. Photo credit: Emily Carrington

Q: What kind of dog is Drake? How old is Drake, and how long have you owned him?

A: Australian Shepard, he is ten, and I have had him for about three years now. He is my service dog.

 

Q: How does he help you?

A: I get panic induced seizures, so Drake can sense my heart rate, tell if I’m getting too stressed, and will alert me before the episode starts. I can lay down on him and hold him. He grounds me because I can’t ground myself.

 

Q: Is having a dog on campus difficult?

A: Extremely difficult! People don’t realize he is a service dog and they try to come up and pet him, it’s hard to say “no you can’t pet him.”

 

Q: What is a fun fact about Drake? Does he know any tricks?

A: For some reason, he loves the taste of metal! He loves to lick keys, buckles, doorknobs, anything he can find. He can shake, and if I have a treat he can roll over, dance and turn in circles.

 

Q: What is your dogs best quality?

A: Drake has a very kind heart. He cares very deeply for anyone that he is close to. I didn’t even have to train him when I first got him because he cared so much about me and was there for me from the start.

