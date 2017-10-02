What’s up, Fort Collins: Post Paradise concert, celebration of Commission on Women and Gender Equity

Monday, Oct. 2: The second Dialogues Around Differences event, “Reframing Perspectives of Immigrants and Refugees,” will take place in Room 312 in the LSC from noon until 2 p.m. This panel discussion will feature Collin Cannon, director of advocacy at the Immigrant and Refugee Center in Greeley, Susana Muñoz, assistant professor and coordinator of the Higher Education Leadership doctoral specialization in the School of Education, and Joe Wismann-Horther, integration partnerships coordinator in the Division of Refugee Services at the Colorado Office of Economic Security.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: The 20th Anniversary Celebration for the Commission on Women and Gender Equity will take place in the LSC Theater from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This event aims to create and promote an awareness of the history of the Commission on Women and Gender Equity at CSU by showcasing landmarks, sustained mission, and influences on this initiative since 1997.

Wednesday, Oct. 4: A panel discussion titled “Feeling the Heat: Global Climate Solutions after Paris,” will take place in the Grey Rock room 290 in the LSC. The panel will feature Bill Ritter, Former Colorado Governor and Founding Director of the Center for the New Energy Economy, Michele Betstill, Professor and Chair in the Department of Political Science, and Ken Shockley, Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy. Peter Backlund, Associate Director in the School of Global Environmental Sustainability will moderate.

Friday, Oct. 6: The last Downtown Sessions Concert Series event of the season will take place in Old Town Square. Post Paradise will close out the series with a free concert starting at 6 p.m.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Saturday, Oct. 7: The fall screening of the Juteback Poetry Film Festival will take place at Wolverine Farm Publishing’s Letterpress & Publick House at 7 p.m. This is a unique event combining video and poetry, and will feature films from around the globe. There is a suggested $5 donation for the event.

Sunday, Oct. 8: There will be a Percussion Ensemble Concert at the UCA at 6 p.m. The concert will feature the music of Ellliot Cole, performed with guest percussionist Peter Ferry.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.