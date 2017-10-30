Rocky Mountain Collegian

What’s up, Fort Collins: Oct. 30–Nov. 5

Thursday, Nov. 2:

The Fort Collins Museum of Art will host a special opening reception for their new exhibit, “Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso: Artwork from the Collection of Dr. Wayne Yakes.” The reception will feature the Rocky Mountain Beard and Mustache Club to judge a Dali Mustache competition. The exhibition will then be on display from Nov. 3 through Jan. 7.

Friday, Nov. 3:

The annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. The community will gather in the Oak Street Plaza for hot chocolate and music before the countdown to the lighting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. 

The First Friday Gallery Walk will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local galleries open their doors to show off their work. The community can take a self-guided walking tour to all of the locations. 

Saturday, Nov. 4:

The Colorado State University chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) will host their 35th Annual Pow Wow. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. The event will feature traditional music, dress and dancing to celebrate Native American culture and tradition. This is part of the kick off for Native American Heritage Month

The annual Fall Clean Up will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CSU students will help elderly and physically limited neighbors around town clean up their yards. Volunteer registration has closed for this year but more information can be found at ocl.colostate.edu/fall-clean-up.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.

