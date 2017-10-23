What’s up, Fort Collins: Oct. 26–29

Thursday, Oct. 26:

“Xerxes,” a comedic opera about love, confusion and jealousy, will open at the University Center for the Arts. The opera is set in the 1960s Ivy League football era. The show will run Oct. 26, 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are free for CSU students.

Friday, Oct. 27:

The Lyric Cinema will be screening, and performing, Halloween favorite “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Performances will take place Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Prop bags, including everything needed to play along, will be for sale for $5 in advance and $6 on the day of.

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Jax will host the annual “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade.” Animals of all kinds will dress up and parade around for prizes. The costume contest and parade will kick off at 10 a.m. There will also be free hot dogs at 11 a.m. and activities at the end of the parade.

Wolverine Farms will host a Halloween Dance Party from 8 p.m. to midnight. DJ’s Sultan and Necromancer will play tunes, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. The event costs $5.

New Belgium will throw a Halloween party, “Darkness Pours,” to celebrate the release of a specialty beer. $20 gets you into the party to dance and drink, and includes one complimentary specialty release beer.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Wolverine Farms will host a Halloween pumpkin carving contest. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is open to all ages and is free to enter. They will have a limited number of pumpkins available to purchase or you can bring your own. Carving tools, snacks and monster music will be provided. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.

This year’s OcTUBAfest will take place at the University Center for the Arts. This tuba celebration includes an open master class at 3:30 p.m., a solo recital at 5 p.m. and an ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.