Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

What’s up, Fort Collins: Oct 16-22

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events

Monday, Oct. 16: The CSU Health Network will host a Student Health Fair and Open House from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The open house will serve as an opportunity for the community to come see the new CSU Health Center. There will be booths, give aways, free food, chair massages, yoga and meditation sessions. The open house will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 as well for those who can’t make it on Monday. 

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17: The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures will host Japanese Film Night with a screening in BSB room 131 from 7 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. They will be screening the film “Your Name,” a popular anime film. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Cans Around the Oval Collection day will take place on the Oval from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CSU and Fort Collins communities will come together to collect canned goods to donate to the Larimer County Food Bank. It’s the largest food drive in Larimer County.

 

Thursday, Oct. 19: Wolverine Farms will host a free film screening of the film “Manufactured Landscapes.” The film is a documentary following photographer Edward Burtynsky, whose work focuses on manufactured landscapes and the people living and working within them.

 

Friday, Oct. 20: The Lincoln Center will host the ArtWear Biennial Fashion Show starting at 7:30 p.m. The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts program. The pieces in the show are also for sale. The sales gallery opens Oct. 21. Workshops and demos will round out the week-long event.

 

Saturday, Oct. 21: The annual Old Town Zombie Fest will take place in Old Town Square. Events include the Zombie Crawl, Kidz Krawl, live music and entertainment, food and a lot of zombie costumes and makeup. All proceeds from the event benefit Turning Point, an organization that helps youth and families struggling with behavior, mental health and substance abuse problems.

 

Sunday Oct. 22- The Pride Resource Center is celebrating LGBT History month. As part of the celebrations, PRISM will be hosting the annual drag show beginning at 6 p.m in the LSC ballrooms. This year’s show is titled “Lights, Camera, Drag!” as the theme is Hollywood movies. The show is free for everyone.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources