What’s up, Fort Collins: Oct 16-22

Monday, Oct. 16: The CSU Health Network will host a Student Health Fair and Open House from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The open house will serve as an opportunity for the community to come see the new CSU Health Center. There will be booths, give aways, free food, chair massages, yoga and meditation sessions. The open house will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 as well for those who can’t make it on Monday.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures will host Japanese Film Night with a screening in BSB room 131 from 7 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. They will be screening the film “Your Name,” a popular anime film. The event is free and open to the public.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Cans Around the Oval Collection day will take place on the Oval from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CSU and Fort Collins communities will come together to collect canned goods to donate to the Larimer County Food Bank. It’s the largest food drive in Larimer County.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Wolverine Farms will host a free film screening of the film “Manufactured Landscapes.” The film is a documentary following photographer Edward Burtynsky, whose work focuses on manufactured landscapes and the people living and working within them.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Friday, Oct. 20: The Lincoln Center will host the ArtWear Biennial Fashion Show starting at 7:30 p.m. The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts program. The pieces in the show are also for sale. The sales gallery opens Oct. 21. Workshops and demos will round out the week-long event.

Saturday, Oct. 21: The annual Old Town Zombie Fest will take place in Old Town Square. Events include the Zombie Crawl, Kidz Krawl, live music and entertainment, food and a lot of zombie costumes and makeup. All proceeds from the event benefit Turning Point, an organization that helps youth and families struggling with behavior, mental health and substance abuse problems.

Sunday Oct. 22- The Pride Resource Center is celebrating LGBT History month. As part of the celebrations, PRISM will be hosting the annual drag show beginning at 6 p.m in the LSC ballrooms. This year’s show is titled “Lights, Camera, Drag!” as the theme is Hollywood movies. The show is free for everyone.