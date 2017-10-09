Rocky Mountain Collegian

What’s up Fort Collins: Oct. 10-15

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Another installation of the Music in the Museum series will take place in the Griffin Foundation Gallery in the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art. There will be one concert at noon and one at 6 p.m. The concert will feature CSU Oboe Professor Andrew Jacobson, members of the “It Could Be Anything” ensemble and Erika Osborne, exhibition curator for “Case Study: Weld County, CO” by David Brooks.

Wednesday, Oct. 11: The Global Biodiversity Summit kicks off with a keynote speech at 5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre. The speech will feature introductions by CSU President Tony Frank and Global Biodiversity Center Director and Department of Biology Chris Funk. The keynote speaker is Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Why Didn’t You Say Anything,” a performance using theatre to facilitate discussion around incidents of racial bias, will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the LSC. The event is hosted by Conflict Resolution Services, the Student Resolution Center, and El Centro as part of Conflict Resolution Month and Latinx Heritage Month.

Friday, Oct. 13: A number of tattoo and piercing parlors around town will be offering deals for Friday the 13th. Many parlors are offering $13 piercings as well as varying deals on tattoo prices. Parabrahma Tattoo Collective is offering $13 basic piercings. Freakshow Tattoo, Rocksteady Tattoo and Covenant Tattoo are offering $13 basic piercings or $10 basic piercings to those in costume. Genuine Tattoo is offering $13 piercings and $31 flash tattoos.

Saturday, Oct. 14: The fall edition of the “Women’s BiAnnual Clothing Swap” will take place at the Downtown Artery from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Women can bring any clothes and accessories that are no longer wanted and trade with each other. Any clothes left at the end that are still unwanted will be donated to ThriftRite. Leftover bras will be donated to a Denver based group that provides them to homeless women.

Sunday, Oct. 15: The Indian Students Association will host “India Nite” at the Lincoln Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will host 15 performances, including classical Indian music and dance, contemporary hip-hop and skits. The event is free.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

