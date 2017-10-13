Tropical Smoothie Cafe raises money for Camp Sunshine

In October 2015, a cafe opened at the corner of South College Avenue and West Laurel Street with the motto: when people eat better, they feel better.

As it says in their mission statement, Tropical Smoothie Cafe strives to “inspire a healthier lifestyle by serving amazing smoothies and food with a bit of tropical fun.” Serving real-fruit smoothies and a variety of sandwiches and salads, Tropical Smoothie has been providing ‘better-for-you’ ingredients since day one.

“It’s a peaceful job,” said Leshia Martinez, one of the workers at Tropical Smoothie. “It’s just a good environment to be in.”

Tropical Smoothie offers more than 25 smoothies, all under 500 calories. They also have vegan and gluten-free options. They have it all from classic smoothies, which contain a range of different fruits with Turbinado sugar; to superfood smoothies, which combine an assortment of superfoods with fruits.

Customers have the option to add supplements to their smoothie including probiotics, vitamin B12 and soy protein. Smoothies can also include fresh add-ins like almonds, ginger and peanut butter.

The smoothies come in a 24-ounce cup, however, there are kid options that come in 12-ounce cups.

According to their website, it is their “unique mix of delicious food, fun, friendly service, and a cool, beachy vibe that appeals to people of all ages.” They provide fresh food that are cleaned and prepared every day.

This cafe has expanded to more than 43 states, after their first store opening 1998 in Tallahassee, Florida.

As for the local Tropical Smoothie in Fort Collins, numerous people come in and out every day. “You get familiar with all the customers and with a lot of the students,” said Kendra Borrego, a worker who has been with Tropical Smoothie for a year. “You see a lot of regulars come in and you get to know everybody”.

Tropical Smoothie also offers a helping hand in raising money for a camp called Camp Sunshine. On the third Friday of June, customers who are wearing flip-flops for national flip-flop day receive a free Sunshine Smoothie to kick off fundraising for Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine.

“It’s for families with ill children,” Martinez said, talking about Camp Sunshine. “We get all these donations to help them attend Camp Sunshine and it helps them relax and get away from everything.”

Over the past 10 years, customers and Tropical Smoothie’s franchisees have raised $4 million for Camp Sunshine.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.