Trick-or-toke: FoCo’s best Halloween weed deals

Reporter’s note: Be responsible. Do not drive stoned. Do not give out weed candies. It might seem funny, but good-natured pranks can go wrong. Your night will go up in smoke, and not in the good way.
To celebrate Halloween, you might want to trick-or-treat. If you are over 21, you might want to celebrate Colorado style with trick-or-toking.
In any event, Fort Collins has no shortage of dispensaries, some of which have unique Halloween specials.
Without further ado, the specials:
Location: 813 Smithfield Drive
Number: (970)-472-6337
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Deal: Come in costume, purchase one-eighth or more of flower and get a 10 mg edible for free.
Deal effective: Oct. 31
Location: 5740 S. College Ave. # C.
Number: (970)-797-2155
Medicinal hours: Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-6:50 p.m.
Recreational hours: Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-7:50 p.m.
Deal: Ten percent off all purchases if wearing a costume.
Deal effective: Oct. 31
Location: 301 Smokey St.
Number: (970)-225-6337
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7:55 p.m.
Deal: Spend $50 and get a gift bag with smoking essentials including a pipe, grinder and lighter.Solace Meds is also offering spooky-themed strains of weed, such as “Witches Brew,” “Hocus Smokus,” “Boo Berry” and “Ghost Train Haze.”
Deal effective: Oct 24-31
Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @dudesosad.