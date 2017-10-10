Tips to living with dorm roommates

Living in a small space for nine months can be awkward and unpleasant. Especially if you have no idea who you will be living with. But there is always a chance it can be an awesome experience and create an everlasting friendship. Either way, if you are in college, or on the path to college, you will have to deal with dorm living and having a roommate at some point.

Getting to know your roommate can be one of the hardest things you do all year. And even though we are already two months into school, it is not too late to become friends with your roommate. Fortunately for you, we have some tips to get through the nine months that can make or break you.

1. Layout your boundaries up front. Things such as personal belongings, noise, studying in the room, sleeping, sharing food, privacy and guests. This helps to make sure each roommate feels comfortable in the room they call home. It also helps so no one feels like they will cause a problem or step out of bounds.

2. Always communicate. If you have a problem, talk about it and get it off your chest. Keeping things it bottled up can end badly.

“She didn’t talk to me from the start and was always passive aggressive to me when I tried to be nice to her,” Anna Defreitas, a freshman at Colorado State University studying communications, said. “So every time we had a fight it never got resolved.”

This will not always happen. But if it does, speaking to each other right away and voicing your concerns can go a long way.

3. Discuss cleanliness and arrangement of your room. This can reduce the chance of either of you getting stressed later on in the semester. Separating the chores between you and your roommate, or switching off each week, can help lighten the load.

The arrangement of your room should be decided between both of you, this is your home for nine months. If any changes are made to your room, make sure you run it by your roommate first.

Living with a roommate is one of the first steps you take into adulthood. It can be scary and overwhelming. The main thing to remember is to always communicate with your roommate and never be scared to talk about things if there is a problem. Having a roommate can be an awesome experience where you can find a best friend.