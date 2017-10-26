Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Students share spooky stories

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, College, Culture

A jack-o-lantern grins wickedly
Colorado State University students have had many spooky experiences ranging from visiting haunted candy shops to watching “The Ring” in the dark. (Photo courtesy of publicdomainpictures.net)

What is your spookiest Halloween-style experience?

Ghosts? Pranks? Men with chainsaws?

Colorado State University students have gone through a myriad of such experiences.

Rocky Eisentraut is a junior theater performance major. Her creepiest experience? Watching horror movies in the dark.

“I feel like it does not count unless you are in the dark,” Eisentraut said.  “If it is during the day, you can wuss out.”

 Eisentraut said the creepiest movie for her is “The Ring.”

“I watched it when I was young and it still scares me,” Eisentraut said. “I cannot walk by turned off TVs in the dark. The same with mirrors.” 

 Makenna Green’s most intense moment was a haunted candy store attraction in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado. Green is a freshman journalism media studies major.

Green said the attraction was comprised of a half-hour long tour. Throughout the tour, a man with a chainsaw wearing a hockey mask and dark clothes darted in and out.

“He would show up randomly and at the end he would just chase you out,” Green said. “It was very nerve wracking. “It made me jumpy and jittery.”

Keegan Petau, a sophomore forestry major, visited a haunted house. Petau also said a man with a chainsaw chased him throughout the house.

However, it was not the man, or the chainsaw, that got him.

“It was dark and we were running,” Petau said. “I ran face-first into a pole.”

Petau added that while the incident was funny, he would not go back.

“Not a fan of haunted houses since,” Petau said.

Some students have been haunted by other forces entirely.

Jessica Boxurd is a sophomore journalism media communications major. Her greatest fear? The so-called Slender Man. According to Boxurd, the man is attired in black with a white mask.

Boxurd’s  brother told her about the rampaging and murderous creature.

 On one occasion, playing with her cousins, she saw the marauder nearby.

“I thought I was gonna be murdered,” Boxurd said.

The perpetrator? Her brother.

Boxurd said she has become scared of the dark. The so-called Slender Man has also made her shy away from scary movies.

Boxurd said, “I cannot watch anything with a white screen.” 

Upcoming Halloween attraction:

2017 Halloween Organ Extravaganza:

Where: Organ Recital Hall, University Center for the Arts

When: Oct 31.  7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @dudesosad

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources