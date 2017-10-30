Staff picks: Halloween costumes

Nate Day, Arts and Culture Reporter: This is my final Halloween in college, which means that I’ve really have to pull out all the stops. Unfortunately, Halloween is expensive, so I’ve got to work with what I’ve got. This time of year, that means sweaters, button downs, cheesy dance moves and a desire for everyone to just be nice for goodness sake. Because this is my last college Halloween, I decided to make it one of those sappy full-circle moments and update my costume from freshman year, and once again, go as Ellen DeGeneres. Thank you everyone, and be kind to one another.

Zoë Jennings, Arts and Culture Editor: I will assume my future self this Halloween. I will be dressed as a crazy cat lady. As most who are close to me know, I love cats. They make me so happy I sometimes cry when I watch cute cat videos. I was lucky this Halloween and found a comfy bathrobe and a creepy stuffed cat at a thrift store for my costume. More than anything, this costume is just an excuse for me to be more comfortable than everyone else. After a night out, I will be ready for bed the second I walk through the door.

Yash Seyedbagheri, Arts and Culture Reporter: Given the shortness of time, I will go with my old fallback: A man in a trench-coat and fedora. I’ve dressed up as this before, but I still have a fondness for this getup. In particular, I love the idea of a jaded film noir type character…a la Humphrey Bogart. Plus, I have a fondness for the 40s and 50s. There’s a certain grace and image to such costumes. The costume is also broad enough for people to interpret my costume per their own whims. The fedora and trench-coat are also what I associate with a reporter, so I like to think that this is my official outfit! Collegian staff should all don fedoras!

James Wyatt, Arts and Culture Assistant Editor: I’m channeling my inner-father for this Halloween. We’re talking loafers, slacks, vest, glasses, baseball hat and, of course, a trusty tobacco pipe to really complete the look. Picture me sipping a fine glass of brandy by the fireplace as I reflect on how disappointed I am in my children and current marriage. This “zaddy” is the kind that looks at L.L. Bean catalogs in his free time instead of actively trying to fix his shortcomings and interpersonal problems that plague his life. After all, there’s nothing scarier than a mid-life crisis.

Zach Bermejo, Arts and Culture Reporter and Videographer: This year, I’m Star-Lord. You know, the legendary outlaw. It turns out that I kind of already dress like him, all I needed was the mask. I don’t know what that says about me, but I like it.

Randi Mattox, Arts and Culture Director: This year, I will be going as Hunter S. Thompson, the coolest journalist/writer that’s ever existed…ever. While he has many looks, I selected the classic “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” outfit with orange aviators, a Hawaiian shirt and white Chuck Taylor’s.

Maddie Wright, Arts and Culture Reporter: Halloween crept up on me this year, and didn’t have the time to get everything together. But I wanted to go as America’s Sweetheart with a college Halloween twist: Sexy Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is an incredible man and a hero of mine. He’s out here bringing attention and free publicity to mom & pop restaurants and chowing down on some prime food. It is a dream to honor him through my 2017 Halloween costume. I wanted the whole white, spiked wig, a flame patterned bowling shirt and those backwards sunglasses. Even though “sexy Guy Fieri” can really just be Guy Fieri because he’s objectively a stud, I would add some fishnets and heels for added effect.

