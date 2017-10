Sport Club Updates: 10/3

Upcoming Sport Club Games:

Date Club Opponent Location Time

10/3/2017 Soccer – Women’s Denver 4,5,6 6:30 PM 10/7/2017 Swimming Invitational Meet Moby Pool 10:30 AM 10/7/2017 Rugby – Men’s Wyoming 10 & 11 1:00 PM 10/7/2017 Soccer- Women’s CU Boulder B 4,5,6 1:00 PM 10/7/2017 Ice Hockey – Women’s University of Denver EPIC Green Rink 8:00 PM 10/8/2017 Rugby – Women’s University of New Mexico 10 & 11 11:00 AM 10/8/2017 Soccer – Men’s Wyoming 4,5,6 1:00 PM

